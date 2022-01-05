Banbury man pleads guilty to carrying an offensive weapon in a town centre street - Court Report

Mihai Bitu, 28, of Fergusson Road, Banbury pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon – a metal suspension iron – in Parsons Street, Banbury on New Year’s Day, 2021 He was ordered to undertake 200 hours of unpaid work.

Bitu also pleaded guilty to driving in Broughton Road, Banbury on January 2, 2021 otherwise than in accordance with a licence. There was no separate penalty for this offence. He was however, fined £230 for driving on this occasion without insurance. Bitu was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £95 and £85 court costs. His licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

The following cases were heard at Oxford Magistrates’ Court:

Oxford Magistrates' Court where cases from the Banbury area are heard

Daniel Geoffrey Walker, 34, of Spiers Drive, Brackley was fined £650 for driving along a 30mph speed limit at 65mph. The incident happened at Ardley Road, Middleton Stoney on January 21, 2021. Walker was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £65 and court costs of £90. His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Vadada Digpar, 21, of Edinburgh Way, Banbury was fined £1,760 for breaking coronavirus lockdown rules. On February 22, 2021 he participated in a gathering of two or more people at Hearn Drive, Banbury. Digpar was ordered to pay court costs of £90.

Adil Taseen, 21, of Manor Road, Banbury was fined £1,760 for breaking coronavirus lockdown rules. On February 22, 2021 he participated in a gathering of two or more people at Hearn Drive, Banbury.Taseen was ordered to pay a £176 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Mohammed Nazeem Miah, age 23, of Parkers Circus, Chipping Norton was fined £220 for breaking the 70mph speed limit on the A40 dual carriageway at Wheatley on May 5, 2021. He was ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £90 court costs. His licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

Graeme Iain Millar, 65, of Mollington Lane, Shotteswell was fined £228 for driving a vehicle on Ruscote Avenue, Banbury without insurance on April 8, 2021. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £90 court costs. Millar’s driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Michael William Newton, 40, of Lark Rise, Brackley was fined £300 for breaking the 70mph speed limit on the Tingewick Bypass. His recorded speed was 99mph. Newton was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £90 court costs. His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Helen Sanders, 42, of Church Lane, Evenley was fined £120 for breaking the 40mph speed limit on the northern A41 at Bicester. She was ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £90 costs. Sanders’ driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Lyneus Hussey, 50, of Stratford Road, Wroxton was fined £660 for, between April 4 and May 2, 2021, failing to provide information relating to the identity of the driver of a Nissan car alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Hussey was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 plus £90 court costs. Her driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Samuel Thomas Anderson, 28, of Magdalen Meadows, Brackley was fined £100 for breaking the 30mph speed limit on the A 40 at North Way, Oxford on February 10, 2021. His recorded speed was 39mph. Anderson was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and court costs of £90. His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.