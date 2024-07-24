Banbury man hosts inter faith lunch event for visiting reverend from Texas

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Banbury man hosted an inter faith lunch event on Friday, July 12 to honour a visiting reverend from Texas and his wife.

Pat Mylvaganam, 92, along with other members of the Oxford Inter Faith Group hosted Dan McVey and his wife Brenda at the Willow Tree Café in Kidlington.

The meal was organised to honour the visiting couple, for their 40 years of charity work on several projects in Ghana and for their commitment to the Oxford Inter Faith Group.

Among the attendees were Judy Mason, founder of the Banbury Friendship Festival and Lynda Smith, a member of the Banbury Community Action Group.

Members of the Oxford Inter Faith Group at the meal organised in honour of visiting Dan and Brenda McVey.

The Oxford Inter Faith Group last met up at a five-day conference in July 2023 at the combined synagogue, mosque and church in Tbilisi, Georgia.