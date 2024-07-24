Banbury man hosts inter faith lunch event for visiting reverend from Texas
Pat Mylvaganam, 92, along with other members of the Oxford Inter Faith Group hosted Dan McVey and his wife Brenda at the Willow Tree Café in Kidlington.
The meal was organised to honour the visiting couple, for their 40 years of charity work on several projects in Ghana and for their commitment to the Oxford Inter Faith Group.
Among the attendees were Judy Mason, founder of the Banbury Friendship Festival and Lynda Smith, a member of the Banbury Community Action Group.
The Oxford Inter Faith Group last met up at a five-day conference in July 2023 at the combined synagogue, mosque and church in Tbilisi, Georgia.
Many of the inter faith group’s meetings are led by Imam and scholar Dr Taj Hargey, Provost of the Oxford Institute for British Islam.