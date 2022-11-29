A Banbury man has complained to Cherwell District Council over its decision to fly a Ukrainian flag over Bodicote House. Picture by Getty

Terry Windrush made an official complaint to the council, saying he was offended by the Ukrainian flag flying above Bodicote House.

"I do not support in anyway the Russian military action in Ukraine, however, I also do not support the Ukrainian Government as it is a regime which imprisons political opponents, persecutes gay people and is also extremely corrupt,” he said.

"I do not believe it is the job of a district council to express political views or support regarding international affairs. It should concentrate on providing services. What gives Cherwell District Council the moral right to express an opinion on behalf of the people it serves?

“I see the flying of the Ukrainian flag as nothing more than virtue signalling. Why do you not have a Palestinian or Yemeni flag flying above the council buildings? Is the death of over 230,000 Yemeni citizens in the last seven years any less important than the plight of the Ukrainian people?

CDC CEO Yvonne Rees replied: “(It) is certainly not the intention (to offend anyone or) the impact we would want to have as an organisation. I am sure you will appreciate there are may different views on these matters.”.

He responded, escalating the complaint, saying: “There may be differing views on the matter, then what right does the council have to promote just the one view? That is not democracy. I don't believe it is job of council to comment on international affairs. I therefore respectfully request you remove all Ukrainian flags from council buildings.”

Council leader Cllr Barry Wood dismissed the complaint saying: “I am not in receipt of any complaints from councillors in respect of the Ukrainian flag flying at Bodicote House. Apart from your good self, I am not in receipt of complaints from Cherwell residents either.”

Mr Windrush described Mr Wood’s response as ‘pathetic’ and accused him of failing to address the points he had made.

He suggested the Leader ‘educate yourself concerning the history of the Ukraine instead of supporting this proxy war’ and sent him the following link https://youtu.be/JrMiSQAGOS4.

A spokesperson for Cherwell District Council said: “Since Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine there has been an outpouring of public support for the Ukrainian people and a concerted effort across the district to support refugees who, through no fault of their own, have been forced to leave their homes.

“The council’s choice to fly the Ukraine flag reflects a unanimous vote, taken at a full council meeting days after the invasion began, establishing the council would stand with Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression and work in line with government policy to support people fleeing to the district.

“Countless other public bodies have also been flying the Ukraine flag in a similar spirit and the council is proud of the work it has done to help Ukrainians settle in the area.”