Banbury man and friends to take on sky dive challenge for charity in memory of his father

William Dagg, who is from Banbury, has organised the sky dive challenge with several friends in memory of his father, Christopher Dagg, who died from oesophageal cancer during the lockdown. William Dagg and his friends - Samuel Sahonta, Callum O’shea, George Capel, Joel Heritage, Matthew Rabaiotti, Joe Taylor and Tom Turner - will take on the sky dive challenge in Cambridge on October 17.

William has already raised £930, and is trying to raise as much as possible for the sky dive next week. To contribute to the Banbury Lads Sky Dive in memory of Christopher Dagg challenge use the following web link: https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/lads-sky-dive-in-memory-of-my-dad-christopher-daggWilliam Dagg said: "Cancer is happening right now, which is why I’m fundraising right now for Cancer Research UK. There’s no time to lose!

"Donate to my page today and help bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.