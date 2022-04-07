Banbury man among group of visually impaired cyclists taking on 22k challenge for charity

Jim Ellison, aged 56 and from Banbury, is set to take on a 22k tandem cycling challenge fundraiser to help the for Oxfordshire Association for the Blind (picture Jim trains for the event)

More than 2 million people in the UK are living with sight loss, which includes around 22,000 people in Oxfordshire. Three teams will take to their tandems to cycle 22k to represent the number of visually impaired people in the county and raise money for Oxfordshire Association for the Blind (OAB).

Alison and Charlie, Daniel and Marlene, and Jim and Brian, are cycling in tandem tomorrow, Friday April 8 to raise money for Oxfordshire Association for the Blind.

Brian Johnson, of Middleton Cheney, who supported Mark Upton (CEO of Oxfordshire Association for the Blind) last year by piloting his tandem, is back to support Jim Ellison in the tandem event this year.

Jim Ellison, aged 56 and from Banbury, said: “I decided to take on the tandem challenge for three reasons: The first was to highlight the importance of Oxfordshire Association for the Blind and the support they have given me.

"I attend their social group in Banbury each month and it is a great way to meet other visually impaired people and take part in social events. Secondly, I want to raise vital funds to support the 22,000 people in Oxfordshire with a visual impairment.

"And lastly, I am hoping that the challenge will encourage me to improve my own fitness. I have a condition called Retinitis pigmentosa which means that the cells in the retina break down slowly over time, which causes gradual, ongoing vision loss.

"I have chosen to support OAB because I want to give something back as they have been so helpful in facilitating tech training which has helped me enormously, learning how to use a tablet and access audiobooks.”

The cyclists have raised £2,000 towards their £3,000 target.

You can make a donation to the Tandem Cycle Challenge 2022 using the following JustGiving web link: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/OABTandem2022

Daniel Goncalves Fernandes said: “I have had a visual impairment since I was very young, and last year after a significant deterioration in my vision, OAB were there to support me. Because of my vision loss, I could not entertain the idea of cycling.

"This all changed when OAB helped me get hold of a tandem bike. What started as a hysterical comedy show for my daughter’s, watching me and my wife Marlene learn to pull off and break, ended in countless hours of precious family time cycling with our two daughters.

"Our ambition since has always been to take on the OAB Tandem Challenge. Although the 22km is a distance we are yet to conquer, it is also a challenge motivated by the generosity of everyone that contributes towards this event.