Banbury man aims to raise £10,000 for orphans by cycling all the way to Ukraine

A Banbury man is aiming to raise £10,000 to improve the lives of orphans in Ukraine when he completes a 1,500-mile cycling trip to Kyiv.

Miki Nawlatyna previously delivered supplies to Ukranian refugees at the beginning of the war and was inspired to take on this epic cycle after remembering the “helpless faces of the child refugees in his dreams”.

The 25-year-old has been following the war since its outbreak, as the Ukrainian border is close to his Polish hometown, and he feels that it is as important now as ever to not forget about the young victims of the conflict.

Miki said: “I will never forget walking into that big hall full of children at 3am. They looked so helpless, not knowing what’s happening or where they are.

Former mountain bike racer Miki Nawlatyna will use his cycling experience to fundraise for orphans in Ukraine.

"The instant shock you go through and realisation what is happening. The thoughts that run through you when you imagine the scale of it and how much you’re willing to give to protect the innocent.”

After his boss at Bicester’s The Little Car Company suggested Miki use his cycling experience to fundraise for the Ukrainian orphans, former endurance and mountain bike racer Miki jumped at the chance.

So far, he has raised £2,510 of his target, that will go to the Shade for Children charity, which is currently in the process of building a new orphanage in western Ukraine to house up to 10 orphans.

Miki said: "The charity was founded by an American-Ukrainian couple, and at the moment specalises in organising summer camps for orphans and offering some normal time away from the orphanages for the children.

"Now they plan to build an orphanage to offer those kids a living houshold to grow up in and give them positive memories for the rest of their lives about being around a loving family.”

The Banbury man is now putting in his last training sessions before he sets off on March 23 for what he hopes will be a straight-forward 13 or 14-day cycle ride; however, winter temperatures and ever-changing border crossing rules into Ukraine could throw problems Miki’s way.