Banbury makeup artist gets buzz cut

A hair and makeup artist and her husband shaved each others heads for charity as the Banbury business she works for turns ten today.

The extreme hair do was a continuation of So Hair, Nails and Beauty's year long efforts to raise £10,000 for the Horton's Bordey Centre and mental health charity Mind.

Kristal Coppin, salon owner Danielle and Ben Coppin

Kristal Coppin, who has worked at Parson's Street salon for two years, decided to hold a sponsored hair cut and roped in husband Ben.

The hair cut took place at noon today, August 20, at the salon, watched by friends and work colleagues.

Kristal, sporting shoulder length pink hair before the cut, said: "I am a bit nervous, but that's natural really."

Husband Ben did the honours with the grade 2 cut before taking the barbers chair himself for Kristal to return the favour.

Ben begins the charity cut

So far Kristal has raised £1420 and there is still time to sponsor her via her JustGiving page or you can donate in store.

Afterwards, with pink hair strewn across the floor, Kristal said: "It feels great, liberating."

Kristal and her former pink locks