Banbury Lions Club volunteers help bring smiles at Banbury Play Day event

The Banbury Lions Club hosted a colouring activities stall at the Banbury Play Day event held at People's Park on July 28 (Image from Banbury Lions Club Facebook page)

The rain held off and children were entertained with a colouring competition along with naming of the club mascot, now formally known as Max. Children coloured in some 100 posters, showing how popular this annual event has become.

Banbury Lions Club President John Couppleditch said: "The Lions Club of Banbury are very much community focussed, volunteers are a team who enjoy giving something back and to help others. Volunteering gives members a purpose and we have fun along the way. We fundraise so as to support other charities and individuals when most needed."

The Banbury Play Day Back to Nature was from 11am to 3pm at People's Park on Wednesday July 28. The free event offered a variety of activities families ranging from environmental based activities, a health zone, a sensory zone, Cherwell Youth Activators, Sunshine Centre Fun Play, Tricky Trail Bikes among many others.

