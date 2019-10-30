Banbury LGBTQ champion named as TEDx speaker

The founder of Sassify Magazine, a not for profit queer culture print magazine, Jason Kattenhorn, has been announced as a guest speaker at next year's inaugural TEDxBanbury event.

Jason currently supports both local and international LGBTQ+ artists with his quarterly magazine which enables artwork by queer artists for queer people to advocate for meaningful change.

Jason with Sassify Magazine

Having travelled across Japan and South Korea to interview and collaborate with a plethora of LGBTQ+ people, Jason has seen the magazine receive a shortlist for the Best Use of Illustration award, at the Stack Awards .

Jason was also nominated for a LGBT diversity award, as part of the National Diversity Awards 2019.

After a collaboration with with Art Clubbers and Shoreditch Digital Canvas for a show called #Artinsight Jason's illustration titled 'Beyond the Binary' from the forthcoming issue #7 of Sassify Zine was on display on a billboard outside of London's Old Street station throughout October.

Jason said: "'Beyond the Binary is a celebration of queer bodies, queer spaces, and just the everyday embodiment of what it is to be queer.

"What is more exciting is that it is Black History month and we can celebrate black queer bodies and people in all their shapes and sizes through this piece and the other images on display.''

TEDxBanbury's Lisa Simmons said: "Jason's flair for colour and creativity in both his words and artwork, will add an extra dimension to our distinguished speaker line up. The art of communication is his forte and we are excited to hear his TEDx Talk.

"We are really looking forward to Jason joining us."

Outside of Sassify, Jason is an avid Northern Soul fan and dancer, and has danced for film and TV including: Ben Sherman, Linder Sterling, Elaine Constantine, The One Show and Strictly

Come Dancing.

The TEDxBanbury event takes place in February.