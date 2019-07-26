Banbury law firm named one of best in region

Banbury-based legal services provider, Brethertons, is celebrating after being named as one of the top law firms in the region.

The company, of Waterperry Court, Middleton Road, has been heralded by the Chambers High New Worth Guide as being among the best firms for private wealth law in Oxford and surrounds.

The guide researches and ranks the world’s best lawyers, focusing on the international private wealth market.

The Brethertons’ team has been praised for team for being “very knowledgeable”.

The guide says the team is “a good port of call for technical pieces and have the human touch – they don’t bamboozle you with legal-speak’.

It adds that the Brethertons’ lawyers were “immediately responsive, helpful, courteous and friendly. Their good-natured teamwork in the service of the client has been most impressive and reassuring”.

Along with the firm, Daniel Boyle, Partner and Head of Practice Area for the Wills, Trusts and Probate department, and Senior Associate Emma Stewart, have been ranked as a Notable Practitioners.

The Chambers guide notes “Daniel possesses the ability to put clients at ease and fully engages with them to understand their needs” and Emma is “extremely attentive and knowledgeable and possesses fantastic listening skills”.

Brethertons’ chief executive Alison McCormack said: “The guide is important both for clients and staff.

“The Legal Directories are independent publications which reflect the state of the legal industry today.

“Law firms are peer reviewed and recommended and therefore provide clients with an unbiased overview of the market.

“It is really helpful for clients to see how we are benchmarked against competitors and take an informed decision on which solicitor to use.”