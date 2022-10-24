Rishi Sunak, who has been names Britain's new Prime Minister taking over from Liz Truss, the shortest-serving British PM in history. Picture by Getty Images

Cherwell Labour’s Leader Councillor Sean Woodcock has asked Mr Sunak to stand up for Cherwell saying the community should not pay the price for a financial crisis ‘made in Downing Street’.

He was referring to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s plans, announced last week, to cut public spending following the ‘disastrous’ Kwasi Kwarteng-Liz Truss mini-budget. Mr Woodcock said vital services provided by local authorities are expected to be in the firing line in what is now expected to be a full budget next Monday, October 31.

In a press statement today (Monday), Mr Woodcock said he had written to Mr Sunak insisting Downing Street ‘clean up their own mess without hammering families in Cherwell’.

Cllr Sean Woodcock, leader of the Labour group on Cherwell District Council

And he has called on Victoria Prentis MP to put this community ahead of her career and join the fight to defend Cherwell.

In the letter he said: “The country faces an economic crisis made in Downing Street.

“The Conservatives' reckless mini-budget has crashed the economy and working people in Cherwell are already paying the price. Mortgages are up, rents are rising, prices are soaring and the cost of borrowing has gone through the roof.

"We are all poorer as a result of that catastrophic mistake and for what? To pay for unfunded tax cuts for the richest in society. The Bank of England has been forced to intervene and your party has created a multi-billion pound black hole in the nation’s finances.

“No one was talking about spending cuts before the Conservatives tanked the British economy. None of us voted for this ridiculous, failed experiment – and our area shouldn’t be punished for your mistakes,” he said.

"Local services were already under serious strain due to rampant inflation, soaring interest rates and rising demand. Roads need to be repaired, we have to bring down crime, children need after-school clubs, bins have to be emptied and streets must be kept clean. We need to build affordable housing and we need to invest in the support that business needs to thrive. Families in Cherwell shouldn’t lose services and support to cover the cost of your incompetence.

“Labour is already pressing the Conservatives running Cherwell to take more action to support families through the Conservatives’ cost of living crisis. While you were crashing the economy, we have been fighting to try and get more support and services to the people who need it. Our residents shouldn’t pay the price for your failure.”

Calling on Victoria Prentis MP to help defend Cherwell, Councillor Woodcock said: “Our community must always come first. This isn’t about party loyalty, this is about a government that has lost control of the economy and is now eyeing up cuts to our services – support our residents rely on – to cover the costs of an economic crisis made in Downing Street.

