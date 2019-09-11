Banbury Labour candidate announces election events

Suzette Watson, Labour’s Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for the Banbury constituency, is launching a series of events this autumn to meet constituents in preparation for her first General Election campaign.
The candidate, well-known for her community and youth work, will be hosting a fundraising concert, street surgeries and policy forums as well as attending community events.
Suzette said: “The campaign we are running is a grassroots campaign, I am keen to engage and empower every resident of this constituency. I encourage everyone to come along.”
Suzette Watson’s schedule for the autumn:
• Friday, September 20 : Youth Climate Strike (appearing)
Oxford, 16.00-17.00
• Saturday, September 21: Adderbury Community Day (appearing)
Adderbury, 10.00-16.00
• Saturday, September 28: Suzette’s Music for the Many.
Rock the Atic, Banbury, 15.00-23.00
Fundraising concert for Suzette’s campaign.
• Friday, October 4: Bicester Street Surgery.
Bicester market, 10.00-14.00
Suzette meets and answers questions from Bicester residents.
• Saturday, October 12: Health Policy Public Meeting (hosting)
Location TBC, Banbury, 10.00
Suzette and the Socialist Health Association present and discuss health policy. Members of the public are invited.
• Tuesday, October 29: Green New Deal event (hosting)
Location TBC, Banbury, 19.00
Suzette and presents and discusses the climate change policy with members of the public.
Friday, November 1: Bicester Street Surgery (hosting)
Bicester market, 10.00-14.00
Suzette meets and answers questions from Bicester residents.
Residents can also get in touch with Suzette via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, snapchat or email: OfficialTeamSuzette@gmail.com