Banbury Labour candidate announces election events

Suzette Watson, Labour’s Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for the Banbury constituency, is launching a series of events this autumn to meet constituents in preparation for her first General Election campaign.

The candidate, well-known for her community and youth work, will be hosting a fundraising concert, street surgeries and policy forums as well as attending community events.

Suzette said: “The campaign we are running is a grassroots campaign, I am keen to engage and empower every resident of this constituency. I encourage everyone to come along.”

Suzette Watson’s schedule for the autumn:

• Friday, September 20 : Youth Climate Strike (appearing)

Oxford, 16.00-17.00

• Saturday, September 21: Adderbury Community Day (appearing)

Adderbury, 10.00-16.00

• Saturday, September 28: Suzette’s Music for the Many.

Rock the Atic, Banbury, 15.00-23.00

Fundraising concert for Suzette’s campaign.

• Friday, October 4: Bicester Street Surgery.

Bicester market, 10.00-14.00

Suzette meets and answers questions from Bicester residents.

• Saturday, October 12: Health Policy Public Meeting (hosting)

Location TBC, Banbury, 10.00

Suzette and the Socialist Health Association present and discuss health policy. Members of the public are invited.

• Tuesday, October 29: Green New Deal event (hosting)

Location TBC, Banbury, 19.00

Suzette and presents and discusses the climate change policy with members of the public.

Friday, November 1: Bicester Street Surgery (hosting)

Bicester market, 10.00-14.00

Suzette meets and answers questions from Bicester residents.

Residents can also get in touch with Suzette via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, snapchat or email: OfficialTeamSuzette@gmail.com