Banbury knitters create impressive display for Remembrance Day using 800 poppies
The 800-strong poppy display was put together by the All Things Woolly group at their weekly get-togethers.
It was gifted from the knitting and crocheting group to Banbury Town Council to be hung from the town hall each year on Remembrance.
Earlier this year, the group gained local fame for its yarn bombing, which saw many of Banbury’s post boxes and bollards adorned with colourful crochet designs.
A spokesperson for All Things Woolly said: “We feel that it is very important to remember the people who gave their lives for our country, and it was an honour to have played a part in Remembrance this year.”
As well as All Things Woolly’s efforts, pupils at several local schools helped to decorate dozens of large poppies with the names of fallen soldiers on them.
The poppies from pupils at St Leonard’s, St Mary’s, Wroxton Primary, Bishop Loveday School and Frankwise School were then placed around Banbury.
Alongside this, students from Banbury and Bicester College made several pieces of art in honour of Remembrance Day.
