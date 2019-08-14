Banbury joins in 'Look for a Book'

Banbury has joined in the 'Look for a Book' initiative spreading across the country to encourage and foster a love of reading with children.

Books are being hidden around the town (in waterproof zip bags) for children to search for and then read.

Once found it is hoped children will read and re hide the original book or alternatively they can keep it and hide one of their own books.

Numerous books have already been hidden in Banbury parks and near well known Banbury landmarks.

The initiative has a strong social media following with hints and teasers about the books locations being posted daily.

You can post your ‘hides’ and your ‘finds’ on Facebook for others to follow using #lookforabookinbanbury as a tag.