Banbury is now the go-to place for celebrity facials

A beautician and aesthetics expert is making Banbury the ‘go-to’ place for a good complexion.

Pamela Crombie’s treatments and technology are used without the need for injectables or surgery and among the celebrities who have come to Banbury for treatments are rap star and broadcaster Professor Green, Strictly Come Dancing star Kristina Rhianoff and actresses Tamzin Outhwaite, Patsy Palmer and Kate Ford (Coronation Street).

Supermodel Rosemary Ferguson and Welsh model and TV presenter Imogen Jones are also clients at Ms Crombie’s Quartz Aesthetics studio in Bloxham Road as are model Bianca Gascgoigne, X-Factor and Big Brother star Christopher Maloney, three-times Olympic winner and Road Fitness girl, Sarah Lindsey, food writer Gizzi Erskine and Blue singer Antony Costa.

Ms Crombie said: “The treatments are celebrity-followed because of the results. My aim is to raise awareness of natural alternatives. I am all about a more holistic approach to body confidence issues and with the kind of technology I have there is no need to go down the surgery route.

“I pride myself on helping people with low body image and work with clients’ body anxiety issues every day.”

Ms Crombie’s celebrity client list is growing daily.

but many have required a non-disclosure agreement to keep their identities confidential. They include performers from abroad and those who appear frequently in society diary features.

