Banbury Indian restaurant to offer 100 free meals if England win Euro 2024 - here's how to enter

An Indian restaurant in Banbury is offering something special if England win the UEFA European Football Championships.

Purple Mango owner and huge football fan Ash Hoq says if England wins the competition, he will treat 100 people to a free meal.

The restaurant, located at Hanwell Mews, will share information on how people can register for the free meal if England win their game this evening (Wednesday).

The celebration night's date will be announced after the final, and the first 100 registrants will have the opportunity to reserve tables seating up to four people.

The team at Purple Mango is offering 100 people the chance to celebrate England winning the Euros with a free meal. (Ian Gentles)

Ash said: “I love the Banbury people, and I love the England football team. The last few rounds have been lucky, but I really feel that this is the time they will win.

"I’m excited, and I believe England will win. If that happens, I want to celebrate with a full restaurant of 100 people having a great night.”

England will face the Netherlands in the competition's semi-finals at 8pm this evening (July 10).

To get this far, England have scraped through two close knock-out games, equalising late on and then scoring in extra time to defeat Slovakia and beating Switzerland on penalties on Saturday.

However, Ash believes the close games and penalty shootouts are behind England for the remainder of the competition.

He said: “I don’t think it will go to penalties again; I think we will see something special happen tonight and we will go through in style!”