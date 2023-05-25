Banbury independent theatre company to host 'hilariously funny' Dirty Rotten Scoundrels performance

The Banbury based independent Odyssey theatre group are hosting a "hilariously funny" performance of the classic Dirty Rotten Scoundrels film next month (June 1, 2 and 3).

The show tells the stories of lovable rogues Lawrence Jameson and Feddy Benson as they seek to make their living (if not their fortunes) by taking advantage of the gullible holidaymakers visiting the fabulous French Riviera.

Based on the 1988 American comedy film starring Steve Martin and Michael Caine, the show has been described as "hilariously funny, fabulously glamorous, and wonderfully risque", and will be a great way to welcome in the summer to Banbury this year.

This will be the first Odyssey Theatrical Productions show featuring an adult cast since the award-winning group’s hit performance of Our House in 2019.

The performances are at 7.30 on all days, and there will be a matinee show at 2.30pm on Saturday June 3. Tickets are £14 (£11 for concessions) and available from https://www.odysseytheatre.co.uk/