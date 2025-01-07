Banbury housing estate park opens to residents after a five year wait

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Banbury housing estate park has been officially opened to the public after a five year wait.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The recreation ground in Hanwell View has finally been adopted by Banbury Town Council (BTC) which will take over responsibility for its upkeep and safety.

The Thenford Way Recreation ground was stuck in a long legal ‘adoption’ process that can often mean residents face long waits to access facilities in their newly built estates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two years ago, in a story in the Banbury Guardian, Cherwell District Council said the delays were due to the long legal process and not staff shortages, reassuring councillors the authority was working hard with all parties to ensure outstanding issues were resolved.

Cllr Andrew Crichton and Cllr Dr Kerrie Thornhill are pictured at the newly opened games area in Hanwell View

Cllr Andrew Crichton, Deputy Labour Group leader at Cherwell and Hardwick councillor said: “I am relieved that local families can finally access this facility. With my colleague Clr Dr Kerrie (Thornhill) I have been contacting Bellway, Cherwell District Council and the town council repeatedly over two years to try and get this matter resolved. It really should not take this long.”

Dr Thornhill, district councillor for Banbury Hardwick said: “The families in Hanwell View have waited patiently and longer than is fair for this matter to be resolved. Thanks to BTC, my fellow councillors and the residents who have worked patiently to resolve this situation.”

In addition, Hardwick district councillors recommended that the district and town council had ‘identity lessons to be learned’ to prevent future legal quagmires that leave homeowners without the facilities they have been promised. They say the councils have agreed to this suggestion.