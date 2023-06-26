News you can trust since 1838
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Banbury housing development roads - 'abysmal for five years' - could be surfaced by Christmas

Roads in a Banbury housing development have been abysmal for five years, residents have complained.
By Roseanne Edwards
Published 26th Jun 2023, 12:24 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 12:26 BST

Householders at Longford Park say Longford Park Road has not been surfaced properly over the five years since construction.

"It's becoming a serious matter of urgency that Longford Park Road still hasn't been tarmaced. We have been waiting over five years and there is still no response or action by Barratt Homes, Taylor Wimpey and Bovis Homes,” said resident Kal Mann.

“The road is on a school and bus route and the road is struggling. For some unknown reason the developers are refusing to tarmac the road when it's their responsibility to do this before the council can adopt the area. It is abysmal.”

Most Popular
Longford Park Road, where resident say the road has been in bad shape for five yearsLongford Park Road, where resident say the road has been in bad shape for five years
Longford Park Road, where resident say the road has been in bad shape for five years

Barratt Homes – lead company for the building consortium – said they hoped to get the full surfacing done by Christmas.

A spokesperson for Barratt Homes West Midlands said: “We are sorry for the delay in surfacing the road at our Longford Park development, and completely understand the frustration of residents. Essential remedial works were required before the surfacing could take place.

“We are trying to finish the works as soon as possible and are in regular contact with the local authority to agree when all of the work will be complete. Initial works on the spine road are set to begin at the end of June in stages to minimise disruption for residents and, due to the length of the road, we hope to complete these by Christmas.”

The county council said while the road remains ‘private’ and not public highway, responsibility for all maintenance remains with the developer.

Barratt Homes, leader of the housebuilding consortium, says they hope to resurface the road by ChristmasBarratt Homes, leader of the housebuilding consortium, says they hope to resurface the road by Christmas
Barratt Homes, leader of the housebuilding consortium, says they hope to resurface the road by Christmas

As the road has remained open to construction traffic, there is a reluctance from the developer to lay the final road surface as there would be a good chance it would be damaged and have to be replaced before adoption by the local authority.

Once an adoption is agreed, the developer is bound to maintain the road in good order.

"Unfortunately there are currently land ownership issues that need to be resolved before any formal agreement can be completed. We are currently working with the developers to resolve these issues,” said a spokesman.

The local authority will not adopt the road until building works on the development are completeThe local authority will not adopt the road until building works on the development are complete
The local authority will not adopt the road until building works on the development are complete
Related topics:Barratt HomesBanburyTaylor Wimpey