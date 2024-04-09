Banbury house music DJ to return to star-studded car festival this summer
Former Bloxham School student Max Tyler will hope to get the crowd dancing when he performs his eclectic mix of house and electronic music at Carfest.
The 20-year-old, who took up DJing during the lockdowns, will take to the Club Carfest stage on Friday night at the popular festival.
Max built up a fan base with live DJ sets on Instagram during the pandemic, and is returning to the festival for the third time this August Bank Holiday (23 to 25).
The festival, which takes place at Laverstoke Park Farm in Hampshire was created by radio DJ Chris Evans, to raise money for children’s charities.
This year, headliners include Olly Murs, Sam Ryder, Reef, Scouting For Girls and Beverley Knight. Alongside the music, there will be car shows, children’s activities and a selection of food and drink.
For more information, visit https://carfest.org/