Banbury house music DJ to return to star-studded car festival this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Bloxham School student Max Tyler will hope to get the crowd dancing when he performs his eclectic mix of house and electronic music at Carfest.

The 20-year-old, who took up DJing during the lockdowns, will take to the Club Carfest stage on Friday night at the popular festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Max built up a fan base with live DJ sets on Instagram during the pandemic, and is returning to the festival for the third time this August Bank Holiday (23 to 25).

Banbury house music DJ will return to Chris Evans' Carfest this summer.

The festival, which takes place at Laverstoke Park Farm in Hampshire was created by radio DJ Chris Evans, to raise money for children’s charities.

This year, headliners include Olly Murs, Sam Ryder, Reef, Scouting For Girls and Beverley Knight. Alongside the music, there will be car shows, children’s activities and a selection of food and drink.