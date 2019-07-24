Banbury house builder gets feet tapping

A housebuilder in Banbury hosted a free musical event for the community last Sunday.

Redrow Homes South Midlands’ Bloxham Vale, on Bloxham Road, opened its doors to the community for an afternoon of music with its special ‘Brass on the Grass’ event.

Visitors tapped their feet to live entertainment from the ‘King Brasstards’, a seven-piece New Orleans-style brass band, who got everyone in the party spirit with a roaming music performance. Guests were also treated to prosecco and soft drinks from a prosecco van.

Tonia Tyler, sales director for Redrow Homes (South Midlands), said: “It was great to welcome our Banbury neighbours into Bloxham Vale for an afternoon of ‘Brass on the Grass’. Our event really brought the community together, and was a fantastic way to show how our developments are built with families in mind.

She added: “We’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who joined us on the day – we’re looking forward to our next event already.”

For more information about Bloxham Vale, please call 01295 369 592 or visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/bloxham-vale-oxfordshire.