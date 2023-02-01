Banbury hospital radio thanks generous donators after raising hundreds for charity this Christmas

Radio Horton volunteers raised hundreds for charity by entertaining shoppers at supermarkets in Banbury.

Volunteers from the hospital broadcaster raised £716.85 over the festive period by entertaining shoppers at Tesco and Sainsbury’s with a variety of Christmas music and guest appearances from Santa and his elves.

Chair of Radio Horton Sam Smette said: "Like many organisations, Radio Horton was unable to hold charity fundraising collection events through the pandemic, and we took the difficult decision to postpone last Christmas due to the rise in cases.

"We are delighted that we were able to return to both Tesco’s and Sainsbury’s supermarkets in December and thank the kindness and generosity of shoppers. We recognise that in this cost of living crisis, times are difficult for everyone, so we really do appreciate every penny".

Radio Horton has recently applied for an Ofcom Community Digital Sound Programme license, which will allow it to broadcast health and wellbeing shows and the work that the hospital trust does for the wider community in the local area.

The station is currently recruiting new volunteers who can assist the organisation in delivering its future plan, including working to raise money through charity fundraising initiatives.

Sam Smette said: "We have a number of ‘behind the scenes’ voluntary roles we would like to fill, so that we can deliver our new charitable objects. Volunteering is a great opportunity to increase skills and knowledge and is great for furthering career opportunities."

"We are passionate about providing a hospital, health and wellbeing broadcasting service that is local and reflects the diversity of our community. The funds raised by our community over Christmas will certainly help us towards achieving this.”