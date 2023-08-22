Two members of Banbury’s hospice staff who have encouraged many fundraisers in the past are getting their own running shoes on to help the cause.

Having cheered on and worked with many runners over the years, Hannah Timms and Carley Lambourne from the hospice’s fundraising team decided it was about time to have a go themselves. And the two have signed up for the Oxford Half Marathon..

The event, taking place on October 15, is considered by many to be THE half marathon and sees participants make their way around a scenic 13.1 mile route throughout the University Parks and historic Oxford City Centre.

The event makes thousands of pounds for the hospice each year and Hannah and Carley are hoping to add to the pot.

Hannah, who as KHH Supporter Care Officer is more used to liaising with supporters than joining them, said: “We’re not runners and this is massively outside our comfort zones, but we’re determined to motivate each other and are looking forward to being the ones being cheered on this year.”

KHH Events and Challenges Officer Carley said: “We are practising what we preach and putting our money (well, sponsorship) where our mouths are. Last year I got all excited watching our supporters cross the finish line and said I would do it this year, so here we are.

“We are no athletes but we're determined to carry each other through to make it to the finish line and raise as much as we can for our special hospice”

There are still spaces left in the Oxford Half. To find out more visit www.khh.org.uk/oxford.