Banbury hospice invites businesses, schools and community groups to take on fundraising challenge

The Katharine House Hospice is inviting local businesses, schools, and community groups to take part in its annual fundraising challenge.

The hospice is inviting local groups to take part in its accumulator challenge, a four-month event that tests different teams against one another in a race to see who can fundraise the most.

Sponsored by the Banbury Chamber of Commerce and run by the fundraising team at the hospice, the challenge this year will see the groups given £50 on October 16 to kickstart their fundraising.

The teams then have four months to raise as much as they can in the most creative and fun ways before an awards ceremony in the Spring of 2024 that will celebrate everyone involved and award the teams with the most.

Graf UK staff Catherine, Callum and Sue fundraising for the hospice.

The challenge has raised over £93,000 for Katharine House between 2014 and 2020, and this year the team at Katharine House hopes to make it bigger and better than ever.

Water management specialist Graf UK raised nearly £7,500 in 2019/2020 by launching the great Graf expedition, which saw two employees buy a 1994 VW Golf and travel to every GRAF location in Europe (8 in total), fundraising along the way.

Callum Vance-Poole from Graf UK said: "The best thing about the Accumulator Challenge is allowing people to think of creative ways to raise money for Katharine House. We could have done easy events or common fundraising activities, but we had the freedom to think differently and came up with the expedition and the Christmas market."

