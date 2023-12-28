Banbury hospice asks community for fundraising support in the new year

Katharine House Hospice has asked people to support its services by pledging to participate in a fundraising challenge next year.

The hospice has launched the I Am Katharine House campaign 2024 and is asking people to register for fundraising pledges next year.

Katharine House offers a number of fundraising opportunities, including taking part in a 100-foot abseil, a bungee jump at Bloxham Steam Rally, and cycling through the Cotswolds with the Broughton Sportive.

The hospice also asks people to help support it by visiting its charity shops, putting money in collection buckets, or making a one-off donation.

Staff member Tamara Davidson helps launch the new Katharine House hospice campaign.

It is now asking people to register their pledges online, informing the hospice of any fundraising or volunteering plans they have.

Karen Welsh, Katharine House Hospice spokesperson, said: “It takes our whole community to keep the hospice going, and everyone who supports us, be it through fundraising, volunteering, or working with us, becomes part of the Katharine House family. The I am Katharine House campaign aims to encourage more people to join that family.

“It costs £12,995 every day to run Katharine House, and every single thing our supporters do, be it big or small, helps us to raise these the vital funds we need to care for people affected by life-limiting illnesses.