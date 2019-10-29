Banbury homelessness charity gets massive cash boost

Banbury Young Homelessness Project (BYHP) was today awarded a £10,000 grant to go towards the charity's front line counselling services.

The St James Place Charitable Foundation presented a cheque to BYHP CEO Patrick Vercoe on Tuesday, October 29.

Patrick Vercoe and Aline Shand

Patrick said: "I'm delighted that the St Jame's Place Charitable Foundation have chosen to support BYHP in this way.

"We very much appreciate their financial contribution towards the costs of running our counselling services, which are extremely busy throughout the year."

BYHP counselling services allow young people to talk with professionally trained counsellors or psychotherapists about their problems and worries in a safe and confidential setting .

The cheque was presented by St Jame's Place associate partner Aline Shand.

St Jame's Place PLC is a Cirencester based wealth management business listed on the London Stock Exchange.