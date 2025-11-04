Banbury home for people with serious disabilities is to be stripped of its physiotherapy

A Banbury care home for people with serious disabilities is to be stripped of its physiotherapy service.

A petition has been set up in a bid to get the decision to axe physiotherapy at the Leonard Cheshire Home, Agnes Court overturned.

Built at a cost of £3.5m and opened by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2008, it is home to 24 residents from the ages of 20 upwards who suffer various conditions including Spina Bifida, Multiple Sclerosis and Cerebral Palsy. Others have suffered significant road accidents, severe strokes or even a rare viral infection. All need continuous support.

Leonard Cheshire is a charity named after former RAF pilot Leonard Cheshire who took a dying man, who had nowhere else to go, into his home.

Agnes Court, a Leonard Cheshire care home which is losing its physiotherapy service

Gary Johnson, whose daughter died of pneumonia in 2014, five years after moving to the home with Multiple Sclerosis, is a member of the Friends of Agnes Court (some of whom are in their 80s) which raises money for extras for the residents. However he says the £3,500 – £4,000 per year raised cannot replace the amount needed to pay the current physiotherapist, Ewa Dudek – roughly £30,000 per year.

He said: “Our eldest daughter, Denise, became a resident at Agnes Court in 2009 after her husband could no longer care for her. Initially she was able to walk, as the form of MS she had affected her cognitive abilities before progressing to reduce her mobility. This latter progression was delayed by the physiotherapy she received and gave her a better quality of life for longer, especially enjoying the company of her three young grandsons.

"The present physiotherapist, Ewa Dudek, provides services to all the residents who choose to use them and is a valuable member of the team of staff by contributing to the ‘family’ atmosphere which is so much part of Leonard Cheshire’s vision for his homes when he established them.

“In addition, Ewa has established good working relationships with external medical professionals to ensure their opinions, regarding the best regime for each individual, can be followed when in the Physiotherapy Room.

Sean Woodcock MP who is putting his weight behind moves to retain physiotherapy at Agnes Court

“The residents all find themselves dependent on the services of Agnes Court through accident of birth, in life, or through the effects of serious illness, and it must surely be acknowledged that without good physiotherapy support, some of the conditions experienced by many will deteriorate and thus lead to the greater need for physical and nursing support by staff, who are already fully occupied with other residents,” he said.

“Good physiotherapy improves mobility, maintains muscle strength and helps to prevent or delay the need for a wheelchair, as well as reducing pain and discomfort. Arguably, it not only helps improve the quality of an individual’s life, but lengthens it.”

Resident Louise Maxfield said: “Ewa helps me with my spasms on my bed and helps me do my exercises. She has made sure I have had my new mould fitted and made and attends my wheelchair clinic fittings and appointments.

“She also enables me to go swimming once a month and I can now walk in the water almost on my own. I wouldn't be up and about without her; she knows when I am stressed. I do not like that this is happening to her and us.

“I watched as my late fiancé John Etheringham (who also had Cerebral Palsy), who was a resident at The Grange in Poole, became more disabled and deteriorated without physio. It got to the extent that he couldn't keep using his wheelchair control unit with his hands, even though it was continuously adapted to his deteriorating dexterity and limited arm mobility. Ultimately, he had to use his mouth to control his wheelchair and get around."

Banbury MP Sean Woodcock visited Agnes Court last Friday and is writing to the Chief Executive of Leonard Cheshire.

He told one Friends member in an email: "I will be writing to Ruth Owen, CEO at Leonard Cheshire, to find out where the funding comes from, where it has gone and on what basis the organisation has taken the decision to ‘consult’ on removing physiotherapists from their homes. “I will also be writing to Oxfordshire County Council and the NHS to see what funding is available to support the work of Eva who is clearly a valued member of the team at Agnes Court. I recognise that time is of the essence, so I have asked my team to expedite this issue."

A spokesperson for Leonard Cheshire said: “We recognise the value of having on-site physiotherapy and occupational therapy for some of our residents.

“These enhanced services, at a small number of our locations overall, are sadly not covered by funding we receive from local authorities. Donations and grants previously were used to make up the funding shortfall to cover physiotherapy and occupational therapy, but sadly, this is no longer possible.

“Like every social care provider, we are facing significant challenges securing appropriate levels of funding, or even inflationary uplifts in some areas, as well as rising costs.”

A spokesman for Oxfordshire County Council said: “Leonard Cheshire’s statement refers to enhanced services that go beyond what local authority funding covers. These additional services have historically been supported by donations and grants, and the decision to stop providing them is a matter for the provider, not the council.

“We remain committed to ensuring that people’s assessed care needs are met and will work with providers and health partners to support individuals appropriately.”

Sandra Clacy, the sister of one of the residents and a member of the Friends of Agnes Court committee, has organised the petition which shows a photo of her sister in her wheelchair.

She said: “Please join me in calling for Leonard Cheshire to retain physiotherapy services. Sign the petition to protect the health and quality of life of the residents who rely on these vital services every single day.”