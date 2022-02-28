Banbury Historical Society - Georgian Oxford was not 'a time of intellectual sloth and general decline' says fresh research

Dr Robin Darwall-Smith who presents the March lecture for Banbury Historical Society

The lecture takes place on Thursday, March 10 at 7.30pm when Dr Robin Darwall-Smith presents 'Beyond Port and Prejudice - a new look at Georgian Oxford'.

Dr Darwall-Smith writes that Georgian Oxford is generally considered the least interesting period in the University’s history. Ever since the attacks made by Edward Gibbon, it has been characterised as a time of intellectual sloth and general decline, when dons and undergraduates alike preferred port to study. Fresh research, however, suggests a different picture.

Georgian Oxford was indeed a conservative place but there was certainly intellectual activity here for those undergraduates willing to learn and dons willing to teach.

There was also a flexibility in the choices of study available to interested students, which their syllabus-bound successors sadly lacked. Several academics in the university enjoyed international reputation for their learning, especially in theology.

Dr Darwall-Smith is the Archivist of Jesus and University Colleges. He has also written a history of University College, has contributed to histories of Jesus ad Magdalen and is helping to write a history of All Souls. He is currently co-editing a series of essays on Georgian Oxford, due out this year.

Lectures take place in the Education Room of Banbury Museum. As before there will be a small, distanced but actual live audience there but it will also be possible for people to watch this at home.

Either way, please sign in with Simon Townsend ([email protected]). The Society needs to ensure that it does not have too many attenders in person and Mr Townsend needs to know to whom he will be sending out the link for those watching at home.