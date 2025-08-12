Many famous names came to Banbury to perform for the members of a new club, created in the 1970s for the workers of the General Foods factory.

In one of his popular Nostalgia columns in the Banbury Guardian, this one from December 2013, local history expert Brian Little looked back to the formation of the GF Sports and Social Club.

Many agree those were the good old days. A £1 ticket would get you entertainment and a chicken supper – £2 a ticket to see The Tremeloes (remember them?).

Brian Little writes: In the 1960s a wave of migrants entered Banbury from Digbeth in Birmingham. They all worked for General Foods and had been persuaded to transfer from a large industrial city with a wide range of facilities to a small country market town with a totally different lifestyle.

Once established in the new factory environment, it would not have been long before employees - who were club-goers - realised that there was nothing of the sort available in Banbury.

It was in an effort to remedy this that the General Foods Sports and Social Club was opened in October 1972. The official launch was by Eldon Griffiths, Minister of Sport, who was the man who cut the tape.

This was an appropriate choice, as the construction of a £115,000 clubhouse was viewed as part of the then national sports explosion.

Locally, the intention was that the building and facilities would eventually become part of the planned Spiceball Park complex, coupled with an arts centre and a marina.

Interestingly, the Banbury Guardian of the day was uncertain of public reaction. However, there was much to encourage people - a ballroom for 600 and also a games room adaptable for table tennis, snooker and darts.

Responsibility for the programme of events was placed in the hands of the club manager, Malcolm Lawrence. He was one of the few professional factory entertainment organisers in the whole country.

His initial inclination was to go for a succession of cabaret nights from Thursday to Saturday. On the climax night of the first run, the ballroom was packed out.

There was quite a buzz, followed during the ensuing week by talk of ‘clubland being back with a swing echoing around the factory’.

Acts which inspired this response included a singing husband and wife duo Roy and Elaine Doltrice. Equally popular was Dave Swann, five times winner of (TV talent show) Opportunity Knocks – a Welsh comedian who had raised laughs at the London Palladium.

At the end of the day, it was Malcolm's intention to make the GF Club venue the best night out in town. With this in mind, a big, spectacular show was planned for November, when there was promise of a top TV newsreader as compere.

Initially, events would be for GF employees and families. Beyond that, the wider public might be attracted. Evidence of this can be detected in the first of occasional advertisements placed on the entertainments page of the Banbury Guardian.

A month after, the January 1973 appearance of Edmundo Ross at the Winter Gardens brought Latin American fans from Birmingham, the General Foods Social Club started to show that it it had established a place amongst local entertainment venues.

Valentine's Day was to be celebrated in some style with a dance and cabaret. The Show Band and GF Four made the floor a lively place. Incredibly £1 admission also took account of a chicken supper.

With the promise of more such evenings to come, an attractive prospect was learn to dance sessions with Mary and Roy Barrett, backed by staff from the Banbury School of Dancing.

However, in March, Kenny Ball and his Jazz Band ensured a different tempo for one night.

By summer, 1973 famous names regularly featured on the GF bill. ‘The Harbour Lights’ of May turned into the Tremeloes of June – star attractions indeed and good value at £2 admission. Later still, The Animals took the stage at about the time when their House of the Rising Sun was in the charts.

In the 1970s folk was on offer at many venues. GF claimed a part of the development and in May 1973 welcomed Joe Stead, The Banjo King.

Amidst these names, a place was found for an Old Tyme Music Hall, which brought in key local bodies such as Lions, Operatic Society and Banbury Cross Players.

As patrons consumed a meal by candlelight, they must surely, surely have reflected on how far the GF club had come since the Eldon Griffiths launch. Deritend to Banbury was a journey worth making.