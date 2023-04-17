Banbury heroes hand out 500 chocolate eggs to children and elderly over Easter weekend

Local heroes donated 500 chocolate eggs to charities, children, and the elderly over the Easter weekend in Banbury.

Members of The Lunch Box Project, including organiser Prabhu Natarajan, dressed up as Easter bunnies in the town centre to hand out the tasty treats and put a smile on the faces of those who received the chocolate gifts.

The 500 eggs were donated to the Lunch Box Project by local retailers and a kind Banbury resident. Michael Jones Jewellers donated 120 eggs, and So Hair, Nails, and Beauty donated 225; the rest, along with a generous donation of chocolate snacks, were given by charitable local resident Nicole Smith.

Prabhu and his team gave out nearly 100 eggs to children and the elderly from their stall in the Market Place on Sunday, April 9, and the other 400 plus eggs and treats were donated to various schools and charities in the town.

Prabhu and the team gave out almost 100 free Easter eggs at their stall on the Market Place.

Prabhu said: "As the cost of living is getting higher and families with three or four children are struggling to afford their Easter eggs, we thought we would arrange this giving away of the treats.

"We put a stall up in the town, which was donated by Cherwell District Council, for the deserving families and the elderly to take the eggs for free, and the rest were donated to charities and the Horton Hospital."

The eggs were given to the children’s department at Horton Hospital, Little Sparrows Childcare, Green Pastures Care Home, Banbury and Bicester College, The Sunshine Centre, and SEND students at Hill View Primary School.