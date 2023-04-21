Two Banbury heating installers have been recognised for their great work in a recent industry awards celebration.

The annual Heating Installer Awards is an opportunity for plumbers and heating installers to promote work they are proud of over the past year, with the chance to be named the best in the country at a ceremony at Birmingham’s NEC in June.

Mark Hall from SMH Gas Specialist and Liam Barry from Custom Renewables Ltd were delighted to have their installations picked out from the large number of applicants that submitted work this year.

Mark said: "I had a job, and it was a perfect project to enter into the awards because it was a really unusual job, and I was over the moon that they chose my installation over all of the others.

Liam Barry and Mark Hall have been recognised as two of the best heating installers in the country.

"The job was at Wykham Park, where they had an enormous wood chip bio-mass boiler in a barn that served nine houses with pipes leading from the boiler to all nine houses, with each property having its own system running from that.

"It was unbelievably unsafe and costing the residents a fortune to run, so we really turned the job around and made it really safe and a lot more efficient for the households."

Mark, who has been working for the family-run business his father Stephen established almost 40 years ago for the last 21 years, has been awarded the South East Regional Winner and will be put forward for the national award in June at the industry showcase InstallerSHOW 2023 on June 27–29.

Renewable heating engineer Liam Barry has also been recognised for his great work over the past year and has been nominated as one of the top three installers who are eligible for the title of Most Sustainable Installer at the June awards.

Now the Banbury pair needs locals to vote for them to secure positions as the best heating installers in their categories at the upcoming industry awards celebration in June.