Banbury has had the highest amount spent on 20mph speed limits in Oxfordshire, figures show

Banbury has had the highest amount of money spent on 20mph speed limits in different towns and villages across Oxfordshire, new figures show.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rollout of 20mph speed limits began in 2022 after Oxfordshire County Council’s cabinet approved funding for the scheme.

The limits can only be introduced if they have support from both the local parish or town council and the local county councillor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far it has been introduced in more than 250 towns and villages across the county with more speed limits set to be introduced in other areas.

Banbury had the highest amount of money spent on 20mph speed limits in the county, figures reveal

Banbury had by far the largest amount spent on 20mph speed limits, with installation costs totalling £89,347.

Abingdon, Cumnor and Didcot have also seen high spends on 20mph, with each area getting £46,653, £32,975, and £30,783 respectively.

A separate scheme to introduce 20mph speed limits on Oxford’s roads has been put on hold until Botley Road reopens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No money has been spent in Bicester yet, but plans to extend 20mph to most residential roads in the town were passed in March this year. Some areas such as Grove and Begbroke are not taking part in the scheme.

The original budget for the scheme was £8m, but this was reduced to £4.2m within the first few years.

Almost £2.5m has been spent on the scheme since 2022, a recent Freedom of Information request has shown.

An Oxfordshire County Council spokesperson said one factor in the reduced costs was the use of existing poles, and that the council expected that the total cost of the scheme would come in under budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further £425,000 is set to be spent at the end of the 2025/26 financial year.

The total spend on speed limits in different towns and villages amounts to £1.95m which includes the costs of installing the signs and road markings.

The remaining spend comes from staff costs and consultations which cannot be accurately reported for individual schemes.

Thames Valley Police is responsible for enforcing speed limits and handing out fines, but OCC say they are willing to work with the police in areas where limits are being broken.