Banbury gymnastics club thanks local community as it celebrates its first anniversary

A Banbury gymnastics club has thanked the ‘incredible support from the local community’ as it celebrates its first year in town.

By Jack Ingham
Published 21st Apr 2023, 14:22 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 14:22 BST

The Jumping Jacks Gymnastics Club was created by best friends Leeza Essex and Jade Storey because they wanted to provide a fun, friendly, and safe environment for children to build their confidence through gymnastics skills.

Based at North Oxfordshire Academy School, the club teaches classes to 175 preschool, early years, and primary school-aged children three times a week.

Co-founder and club manager Leeza Essex said: "In 2022, we finally took the plunge and decided to start our own gymnastics club. We couldn’t have predicted the interest and positive reviews from the get-go!

The club offers seven classes three days a week at their base at the North Oxfordshire Academy.The club offers seven classes three days a week at their base at the North Oxfordshire Academy.
"We have had such incredible support from the local community, our gymnasts, their parents, and of course our own families and friends. We’re so grateful for this and hope to continue to provide these classes for local children."

Leeza and Jade have over 16 years of teaching gymnastics and are fully qualified British Gymnastics coaches. Leeza represented the south of England in national competitions until she retired to focus on teaching.

Head coach Jade Storey said: "We believe that kids can enjoy many health benefits when learning new skills through movement in a safe and caring environment. In the year we’ve been running the classes, we’ve seen so many children gain confidence and joy through the skills they’re learning. It's a pleasure to help children develop and have fun!".

The club currently has a waiting list for new members. For more information on Jumping Jacks Gymnastic Club, visit: https://www.jumpingjacksgymnasticsclub.co.uk/

Jumping Jacks has also added summer camps to help working parents over the school holidays.Jumping Jacks has also added summer camps to help working parents over the school holidays.
