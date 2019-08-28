Banbury green living scheme opens doors to public

House hunters are invited to discover an innovative eco-friendly housing scheme in Banbury this weekend.

Cherwell District Council’s Build! team is inviting members of the public to a drop-in open day at its Hope Close development on Saturday, August 31 from 11am to 4pm.

The homes, shown here under construction, are now complete

The 11 two and three-bedroom homes represent the first affordable scheme in Oxfordshire to have Passive House certification, the gold standard for environmental credentials.

They are being offered for sale as affordable shared ownership homes with the support of the Government Help to Buy scheme. High quality insulation and an innovative heat recovery system minimise the homes’ environmental impact.

Cllr Lynn Pratt, Cherwell’s lead member for economy, regeneration and property said: “I’m delighted to see the latest phase of the council’s investment in Bretch Hill bearing fruit.

“Hope Close represents a fantastic opportunity for local house hunters to get on the property ladder through shared ownership, and it brings a previously disused plot of land back to life.

She added: “A great deal of work has gone into making these homes environmentally friendly and very easy on the residents’ utility budgets. It just goes to show that councils can lead the way in making eco-friendly living affordable.”

The scheme, close to the Fairway Methodist Church, marks the latest phase of Cherwell’s investment the Bretch Hill area, with the Hill Sports and Community Facility opening later this year and the construction of more affordable homes on the Admiral Holland site under way and due complete in 2020.

To win Passive House certification, the Hope Close properties underwent a rigorous energy modelling and testing process. Their ventilation systems provide a constant flow of fresh air while removing moisture and pollutants.

Shares from 50 per cent will be available.

To find out more, visit www.cherwell.gov.uk/hopeclose