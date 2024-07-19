Banbury GP surgeries and businesses affected by national Microsoft IT outage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A nationwide Microsoft IT outage this morning (July 19) has affected some Banbury GP surgeries and businesses.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The outage has caused Microsoft users around the globe to see a ‘blue screen of death’ when trying to use their computers.

Reports suggest the outage was triggered by a software update and not caused by a cyber attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Locally, a number of surgeries have been affected by the outage and are currently unable to use their computer systems or answer calls.

Several GP surgeries are experiencing an IT outage today as part of a nationwide Microsoft issue.

Some patients have complained that they are unable to contact their surgery to book appointments or arrange for repeat prescriptions.

Surgeries that have been affected in the Banbury area are Bloxham and Hook Norton Surgeries, Windrush Surgery, Woodlands Surgery, Banbury Cross Health Centre and Hightown Surgery.

A spokesperson for Banbury Cross Health Centre said: “We are experiencing major IT issues today, this is impacting our phones and booking system. Please do not try to book appointments at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are also unable to process repeat prescriptions. We have limited access to data so consultations too may be limited.

“This is a nationwide problem and every effort is being made to find a solution. Thank you for your patience.”