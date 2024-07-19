Banbury GP surgeries and businesses affected by national Microsoft IT outage
The outage has caused Microsoft users around the globe to see a ‘blue screen of death’ when trying to use their computers.
Reports suggest the outage was triggered by a software update and not caused by a cyber attack.
Locally, a number of surgeries have been affected by the outage and are currently unable to use their computer systems or answer calls.
Some patients have complained that they are unable to contact their surgery to book appointments or arrange for repeat prescriptions.
Surgeries that have been affected in the Banbury area are Bloxham and Hook Norton Surgeries, Windrush Surgery, Woodlands Surgery, Banbury Cross Health Centre and Hightown Surgery.
A spokesperson for Banbury Cross Health Centre said: “We are experiencing major IT issues today, this is impacting our phones and booking system. Please do not try to book appointments at the moment.
"We are also unable to process repeat prescriptions. We have limited access to data so consultations too may be limited.
“This is a nationwide problem and every effort is being made to find a solution. Thank you for your patience.”