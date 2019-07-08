Banbury girls told ‘Don’t give up football for the sake of a sports bra!”

Girls who avoid football and other energetic activity because of their bust size need a sports bra to get the most out of their sports.

That was the message of Banbury lingerie specialists Royce when they visited the Easington Girls FC last week.

Royce sports bra NNL-190807-112018001

The visit was timely as England had played the USA (and sadly lost) in the Women’s World Cup days before.

“Only 10 per cent of girls between 11-17 wear a sports bra to exercise and this is often a barrier to them taking part,” said Royce director Francesca Fleming.

ESFC has flourished since forming in 2018. Under 13 coach Andy Sharman said: “The progression of the girls’ teams has been amazing over the last two seasons.

“We are now a top four team in the league and have around 50 girls training on a Thursday night. We want to see these numbers grow and to think girls would be put off by not having a sports bra would be a real shame.”

Ms Fleming said: “We’ve offered the girls an exclusive discount to high-quality bras and encourage them to follow the footsteps of the Lionesses by making a sports bra an essential part of their kit.

“Royce will be working with the local club to look at sponsorship opportunities.

“It’s important girls learn early about the importance of a well-fitted bra. It can be an embarrassing time when they start to develop so our aim is to provide them with all the information they need to get a supportive bra.”

How to fit your sports bra.

• breasts should be fully enclosed in the cups

• the underband should be snug - not too loose

• straps should be well adjusted so you can just fit two fingers under them.