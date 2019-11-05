Banbury gig will raise money for the Justice4Harry campaign

Harry Dunn died in August after a head on collision with a car, believed to have been driven by an American woman who returned to the USA

Five bands are playing without charge and AKA (Also Known As) is lending the venue to the official Justice4Harry organisation to raise funds for the campaign to bring driver Anne Sacoolas back from the United States to Britain to help police investigating Harry's death in a road accident in August.

The bands appearing are Leatherat, Til Dawn, Roaming Spirits, Brian Stone and Rich Harding.

Organiser Heather Wood said: "It’s an informal, ad hoc event and I think that adds to the charm in that friends of the Dunn family have come together with their friends and colleagues in the music business to put this event together."

"We have been overwhelmed by the desire of many people involved by all genres of the music business all over the country to help. A small local fundraising gig turned into three gigs in Dalston, London and Caernarfon on November 23, with some big local, national and international names on board."

Saturday's gig in Banbury has free entry, with donations to the fund gratefully accepted. It is for those aged 18 and over and there will be a raffle.