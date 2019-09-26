Banbury gets behind MacMillan coffee morning

Banbury businesses and organisations will once again be supporting the annual charity coffee morning with a number of events.

• Crest Nicholson builders will host their Macmillan Coffee Mornings on Friday, September 27, at its Iron Stone Place development in f Bodicote, between 11am and 1pm.

Barn Farm Plants are one of many coffee mornings taking place around Banbury

The open event will be held in the show home and marketing suite at the development, offering visitors the chance to look around, socialise and enjoy coffee and cake.

Laura Osborne, sales and marketing director at Crest Nicholson Midlands, said: “We are proud to be supporting Macmillan Cancer Support at Iron Stone Place, taking part in the charity’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning initiative.

"It is a great opportunity for residents and the local community alike to get to know each other, whilst also helping to raise money for an excellent cause. Please do pop by our marketing suite on the day and say hello; we look forward to welcoming you.”

• Barn Farm Plants Garden Centre Wardington will be holding their Macmillan Coffee Morning on Friday, September 27 between 9.30am and 12noon.

Their event will feature home baked cakes coffee, tea, a raffle and plant tombola.

• Marks and Spencers will hold a coffee morning in both their Banbury town centre store and the Gateway Retail Park store from 10am.

• Bumble Bee House on Station Fields in Fenny Compton will hold their coffee morning on Saturday, September 28 between 10am and 4pm.

• Bovis Homes on Camp Road in Upper Heyford will host their event between 10am and noon on Friday, September 27.

• The Joiners Arms in Bloxham will host their coffee morning on Friday, September 27 from 10am and will feature cakes and a raffle.

• Banbury's Mill Art Centre's coffee morning will take place on Friday, September 27 between 10am and 4pm in their cafe. There will be cakes and savouries on offer, plentiful tea and coffee, plus prizes to be won including a Family Ticket for their Christmas show - Morgan & West in A (sort of) Christmas Carol Magic Show and a Gift Box from Kai Craft

For more information on events visit coffee.macmillan.org.uk/about/search.