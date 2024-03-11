Banbury funeral directors launch community group to 'promote friendship and bring people together'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Humphris Funerals is inviting anyone living locally to the monthly group meeting at their on-site chapel on Albert Street.

The family-run business has been operating out of Banbury for 144 years and launched the group to support the community.

Manager Emma Hollis said: “We want to promote friendship, wellbeing and bringing people together.”

The Humphris Community Group, including former owner Maurice Humphris, at their latest meeting.

The meetings have now been running for a few months, but the group is keen to expand and welcome new members.

Emma added: “There have been good chats about how Banbury has changed – both the pros and the cons – and it has been lovely to listen to people talk.