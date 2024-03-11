Banbury funeral directors launch community group to 'promote friendship and bring people together'
Humphris Funerals is inviting anyone living locally to the monthly group meeting at their on-site chapel on Albert Street.
The family-run business has been operating out of Banbury for 144 years and launched the group to support the community.
Manager Emma Hollis said: “We want to promote friendship, wellbeing and bringing people together.”
The meetings have now been running for a few months, but the group is keen to expand and welcome new members.
Emma added: “There have been good chats about how Banbury has changed – both the pros and the cons – and it has been lovely to listen to people talk.
“We are really keen for it to be community-led and want to tailor the sessions to the interests of people who attend. Ideally, we want to get some guest speakers to talk about relevant topics.”