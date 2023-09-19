Banbury fundraiser is holding a charity disco as part of her year raising money for Alzheimer's
A Banbury fundraiser is holding a charity disco as part of a year of celebrating her father's 90th birthday and fundraising for Alzheimer's Research UK.
Michele Mannion originally set her target on raising £1,933 as her father was born in 1933.
But she has already doubled that amount after running the Birmingham Half Marathon and holding a quiz event.
Now she is continuing her fundraising year with a charity disco by DJ Birch on Friday September 22 (8pm start) at the Coach and Horses pub in Banbury, hoping to top the £4,000 mark.
Michele is still looking for more raffle prizes. If you can help, contact her at [email protected]
Michele said: "As most of you know dad is suffering from dementia and we would like to dedicate the whole year to raise money for research into this cruel disease.
"Alzheimer's Research UK's vision is a world where people are free from the fear, harm and heartbreak of dementia."