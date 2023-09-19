Banbury fundraiser is holding a charity disco as part of her year raising money for Alzheimer's

Her fundraising is inspired by her father

A Banbury fundraiser is holding a charity disco as part of a year of celebrating her father's 90th birthday and fundraising for Alzheimer's Research UK.

Michele Mannion originally set her target on raising £1,933 as her father was born in 1933.

But she has already doubled that amount after running the Birmingham Half Marathon and holding a quiz event.

Now she is continuing her fundraising year with a charity disco by DJ Birch on Friday September 22 (8pm start) at the Coach and Horses pub in Banbury, hoping to top the £4,000 mark.

Michele is still looking for more raffle prizes. If you can help, contact her at [email protected]

Michele said: "As most of you know dad is suffering from dementia and we would like to dedicate the whole year to raise money for research into this cruel disease.