Banbury friends raise nearly £2,000 for Katharine House Hospice with virtual London Marathon running challenge

Tommy Kinch and Niall Higgins recently completed the Virtual London Marathon in memory of Tommy's mum who spent time at Katharine House Hospice. Tommy lost his mum, Dayle who was a nurse at Horton General Hospital, three years ago to cancer.

Tommy launched a fundraising web page through Virgin Money Giving to raise money for the hospice.

They have raised £1,886 passing their £1,000 target. But the fundraising page is still and people can contribute through the following web link: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=ScrambledLegs40&isTeam=trueTommy, who is from Adderbury, said: "The reason for doing this is because within our community the majority of people will experience walking through the doors of this fantastic hospice at some point in their lives.

"Personally I experienced this three years ago when we lost my mum to cancer. She inspired me so much through her passion for work (as a nurse for 30 years), her love for life and her battle against cancer. Throughout her final months she assured myself and my family that Katherine House Hospice would provide the love and care for all of us during this upsetting period and as per usual she was on the nose.

"I feel like now is the time to try and repay their care and kindness by attempting to raise money for them by running the Virtual London Marathon in October.