Banbury footballers invited to take part in charity 6-aside memorial tournament

A football tournament, organised by the brother of a much-loved local player, is looking for new teams to take part.

The organiser of the tournament on Sunday August 13, Asad Hussain, set up the competition as a way to carry on his brother’s legacy forever.

The host team of the tournament, Hashim United, took their name from Asad’s brother, Mohammed Hashim Asadullah Ijazuddin, a young man and player much loved by the community who sadly died in a car accident last year.

Asad ran a similar event on Boxing Day, which saw 15 teams compete against one another to raise an incredible £3,000 for a water filtering charity that helps those in poorer countries.

The organisers will decide where this event’s money will go once the winner of the knockout tournament has been announced.

Asad Hussein said: "We want everyone in Banbury to know that they are more than welcome to come along and either attend the tournament or just to watch.

"It will be lovely to see as many people as possible down there."

Mohammed Hashim Asadullah Ijazuddin, in whose memory the football tournament is held in honour of.

Teams must pay £10 per player, and the event will run from 10:30am until 6pm. Refreshments and cold drinks will be available for purchase throughout the day.

To register for the event, which will take place at Wykham Park Academy, contact Hashim United through the team’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hashimunited or Instagram at instagram.com/hashim.united/