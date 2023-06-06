Banbury football group for people who fancy an 'informal kickabout' joins forces with FA programme

News you can trust since 1838
Oxfordshire Kickabout has partnered with Just Play
By The Newsroom
Published 6th Jun 2023, 09:45 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 09:45 BST

A long-standing football group in Banbury for people who fancy an 'informal kickabout' has joined forces with an FA programme.

Oxfordshire Kickabout has partnered with Just Play, a national initiative that provides casual football sessions for men and women aged 18 and above.

Organiser Jack Barton said: "While Oxfordshire Kickabout retains its identity, it now operates under the umbrella of Just Play, offering an expanded range of opportunities for players of all abilities to come together and enjoy the beautiful game.

Oxfordshire Kickabout, a long-standing football group in Banbury, was set up for people who fancy an 'informal kickabout'.Oxfordshire Kickabout, a long-standing football group in Banbury, was set up for people who fancy an 'informal kickabout'.
"Banbury has sorely needed something like this for a long time so I'd really like to spread the word far and wide."

Oxfordshire Kickabout runs twice weekly one-hour long sessions from Wykham Park Academy, open to all adults. The sessions (costing £4) take place on Mondays at 8pm and Thursdays at 7pm.

Jack added: "This collaboration allows us to provide even more opportunities for players to come together and enjoy the sport they love."

