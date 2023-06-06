Banbury football group for people who fancy an 'informal kickabout' joins forces with FA programme

A long-standing football group in Banbury for people who fancy an 'informal kickabout' has joined forces with an FA programme.

Oxfordshire Kickabout has partnered with Just Play, a national initiative that provides casual football sessions for men and women aged 18 and above.

Organiser Jack Barton said: "While Oxfordshire Kickabout retains its identity, it now operates under the umbrella of Just Play, offering an expanded range of opportunities for players of all abilities to come together and enjoy the beautiful game.

"Banbury has sorely needed something like this for a long time so I'd really like to spread the word far and wide."

Oxfordshire Kickabout runs twice weekly one-hour long sessions from Wykham Park Academy, open to all adults. The sessions (costing £4) take place on Mondays at 8pm and Thursdays at 7pm.