Banbury Football Clubs Community lottery numbers

This week was a rollover with a prize fund of over £600.

The winning numbers for this week are: 4, 6 and 19.

Banbury United Community Club Lottery

The draw was witnessed by Ken Pratt, Nigel Porter, Barry Worseley, Roger Davis, Kevin Preedy and Ricky Rea.

After record sales of 701 tickets this week, the prize fund was £631.68 won by Mr William Esslemont.

He has been informed of his windfall.

Lottery tickets are available for £1 from various Banbury shops as well as the BUFC stand in Castle Quay.

Ten per cent of all sales will be donated to the Keep The Horton General campaign while the remainder will fund the club's community projects.