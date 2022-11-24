Banbury firm Fortress Technology have been awarded a top prize at the national PPMA Group Industry Awards 2022.

Fortress Technology, which manufactures food safety inspection equipment and employs nearly 70 inspection engineers and service specialists, has won the top prize in the national PPMA Group Industry Awards of 2022.

The company, based in Thorpe Way, builds x-ray and metal detectors that are used within a number of the largest bakery, snack, dairy, meat, confectionery, and ingredient factories throughout Europe and beyond. Workers was commended for solving problems and making the process simpler for staff with no disruptions to production.

Advertisement

Commercial manager Jodie Curry said: “Automated technology features that deliver standardisation, less complexity and ease of access, all help food processors to be more efficient and productive.