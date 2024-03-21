Banbury food bank delivery organisation expands services to include Bicester

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Local Larder service run by Michael Hampton announced on Tuesday (March 19) that it was further expanding its services.

It will now deliver food to people within a three-mile radius of Bicester’s Sheep Street, which includes the villages of Ambrosden, Bainton, Bucknell, Caversfield, Chesterton, Launton, Stratton Audley and Wendlebury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Using care provider Elite Care Agency for food box storage space and the North Oxfordshire Volunteer Driver Service to assist with deliveries, the Local Larder hopes to help people in need around Bicester.

Local Larder, run by Michael Hampton, has expanded its services to now include Bicester.

Michael Hampton of Local Larder said: “I am incredibly proud to be able to help another town as we have done in Banbury, and hopefully our service will provide the same level of help.

"A massive thank you to Keith Davies from the Volunteer Driver Service, as this expansion could not have happened without him."

Michael, who founded his delivery service as Mike on a Bike, delivering essentials to Banbury residents during the Covid pandemic, was awarded a British Citizen Award last year for his work in supporting the community.