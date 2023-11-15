Banbury folk singer-songwriter to launch debut album with performance at HMV
Paul William Gibson, who was born in Banbury but now lives across the Warwickshire border, will launch ‘These Elusive Days’ at 1pm on Saturday December 2.
The musician has previously released two EPs and has graced the stage at the Warwick Folk Festival, the Northampton Music Festival, and a BBC Radio Oxford live session, among many other local appearances.
Paul describes his sound as ‘walking the line between the contemporary folk and Americana worlds. With songs showcasing a strong melodic and poetic core.'
The 10-track album, recorded at Banks Audio Theatre, features top steel pedal guitar, banjo, and fiddle players and is available on all digital platforms.
Paul said: “The album captures an intimate, stripped-back mood that replicates my solo acoustic live shows. The spacious production allows the songs to breathe; their words and melodies are supported by subtle instrumentation.”