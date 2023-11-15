Banbury folk singer-songwriter to launch debut album with performance at HMV

A local Americana and folk-style singer-songwriter will launch his debut album with a free live performance at Banbury’s HMV store next month.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Paul William Gibson, who was born in Banbury but now lives across the Warwickshire border, will launch ‘These Elusive Days’ at 1pm on Saturday December 2.

The musician has previously released two EPs and has graced the stage at the Warwick Folk Festival, the Northampton Music Festival, and a BBC Radio Oxford live session, among many other local appearances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul describes his sound as ‘walking the line between the contemporary folk and Americana worlds. With songs showcasing a strong melodic and poetic core.'

Paul William Gibson will be performing songs from his new album at Banbury's HMV store next month.

The 10-track album, recorded at Banks Audio Theatre, features top steel pedal guitar, banjo, and fiddle players and is available on all digital platforms.

Paul said: “The album captures an intimate, stripped-back mood that replicates my solo acoustic live shows. The spacious production allows the songs to breathe; their words and melodies are supported by subtle instrumentation.”