Banbury folk-rock outfit return with new single and hometown gig

Folk-rockers Liam Vincent and The Odd Foxes return this week with a new single and a hometown gig at Banbury's The Wheatsheaf.

A folk-rock band from Banbury will perform their newest single, a “defiant and full of heart” track about maintaining hope during tough times, at a hometown gig this weekend.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Vincent and The Odd Foxes’ new track, Keep Running, will be released on all platforms on Friday, September 12.

The release comes just a day ahead of the band’s headline performance at The Wheatsheaf on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Formed in 2020, Liam Vincent and The Odd Foxes describe their sound as ‘honest, politically charged folk-rock with a modern edge’.

The five-piece band say fans of Frank Turner, The Levellers, The Frames and Arcade Fire should enjoy their music.

Liam Vincent and The Odd Foxes are made up of singer and songwriter Liam Vincent, classically trained violinist and pianist Rebecca Mileham, multi-instrumentalist James Richmond, producer and bassist Matt Berry and experienced drummer Paul ‘Diz’ Disley.

Their latest release, Keep Running, features the band’s signature folk-rock energy combined with soaring vocal harmonies and a gripping instrumental section that blends guitar and violin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Written by bassist Matt during a songwriting retreat in Staffordshire, the band say Keep Running is a message of hope and resolve for anyone who’s ever felt let down by the system or promises that never came true.

Liam said: “This song is about not giving up, not letting the world grind you down, even when it feels like it’s trying its hardest.

“The first time we played it live, people connected with it straight away. It’s angry, sure, but it’s also joyous, defiant, and full of heart.”

For the latest Liam Vincent and The Odd Foxes release and gig news, visit: https://www.theoddfoxes.com/