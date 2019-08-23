Banbury flyers grounded by HS2

Banbury’s only model flying club has been ordered to vacate its headquarters to make way for HS2 building equipment and is looking for a new home.

The Banbury Model Flying Club has called a small field, in between Thorpe Mandeville and Sulgrave, home for the past 15 years or more.

Banbury Model Flyers. Mike Smith. NNL-190820-163042009

That is all about to end as HS2 Ltd have given them a months notice to vacate and find a new home with their final day at the site being August 29.

Mike Smith, an instructor at the club who has been a member for the past 13 years, said: “HS2 is going in the next field with a tunnel and they want to use our field as a compound for all the equipment and machinery.”

The club have been in contact with HS2 who are not assisting the club in its move either financially or practically to help relocate the club’s two large metal shipping containers they use for storage and as a clubhouse.

The pressures on land use has slowly eroded the opportunities for flying enthusiasts to participate in their sport.

Banbury Model Flyers. John Gulliver. NNL-190820-163053009

Member Tim Shepheard said: “I’ve been here for five or six years but I have flown in Oxfordshire a lot but most of the sites have been closed down because of housing development.”

The club has had just a months notice to find a suitable location, apply for planning permission for a change of use, prepare the site for suitability and to arrange transportation for their equipment, all without any help from HS2.

The club have found a site but it is far from ideal, located some distance down a single lane track accessible only with large vans or SUVs.

Sadly this is not the first time the HS2 developers have halted the clubs flights.

Banbury Model Flyers. NNL-190820-163116009

Club committee member, Lee Balthasar, said: “We got kicked off this time last year for four months. “They’re not even prepared to help us move our stuff and they’re the ones giving us the 30 day notice to get off.

“The stupid thing is, I spoke to HS2 on Thursday, is they are going to come in, erect a load of fencing they are using it for car parking and storage, they’re are taking the trees and the hedges out and then it may be left for months.”

The club is financially self sufficient and rents its field from the land owner so is looking for a more suitable locale.

The club needs a minimum of four acres of flat grassland, at least an 800 metres away from the nearest residential home and with 100 metre plus stretch for a runway.

The club will be out in force this weekend, their last at the site, and welcome any visitors.

Prospective club hosts can also call Lee on 07398 131626 or visit www.banburymodelflyingclub.co.uk.