Banbury florist feeds the dried flowers fashion with launch of wreath-making craft kits

Florist Mary Snee who has launched a range of autumn and Christmas wreath-making kits

Mary Elizabeth Snee has combined her professional floristry training with her love of nature and craft to come up with a range of wreath-making kits for summer, autumn and Christmas. This new idea is part of Ms Snee's business Mary Elizabeth Flowers.

"Floristry is really trending, Connecting nature and craft, floristry ticks a lot of boxes when it comes to satisfying the nation’s urge for slowing down and enjoying gentle creative activity using our hands," said Ms Snee who was Banbury born and educated at The Warriner School. Her floristry training was undertaken at Warwickshire College, Moreton Morrell.

"Growing participation in floristry courses, engagement with florists on social media and even a place among the Bake Off-style TV competitions, with Netflix series The Big Flower Fight, seem to illustrate this increased interest."

Autumn wreaths may include mini-pumpkins as an unusual decoration

This new range of craft kits is designed to feed the current floristry bug. They contain everything necessary to make a seasonal floral decoration using real dried flowers, foliage and grasses and come with full guidance and a step-by-step, illustrated explanation of the professional floristry techniques used in wreath-making.

“As a florist, I am constantly aware of the joy and satisfaction creating with flowers brings. My wreath making kits are a way of sharing that with other people, allowing them to enjoy the same soul-restoring magic of a quiet hour of using your hands and focusing on the colours, textures and forms of flowers to make a beautiful end product," said Ms Snee.

The most recent release, an Autumn Wreath – Build Your Own Craft Kit, takes the creative process a step further. It allows you to build your own craft kit, selecting your own decorative materials to create an autumn wreath of your own design including dried mini pumpkins if you want to bring a hint of Halloween into your home.

Also among the range is a kit to make your own Christmas garland for decorating a fireplace or to act as a table runner for your festive celebrations.

Those who enjoy crafts can make their own festive wreaths from Mary Elizabeth Flowers' dried flower kits

The kits produce floral creations with the benefit of longevity. Unlike working with fresh flowers, these decorations can be packed away and stored to be brought out year after year as part the family’s seasonal traditions. They also make unusual gifts.

For more inspiration see https://maryelizabethflowers.co.uk/floristry-craft-kits/

Everything you need to make a seasonal wreath to decorate your home is included in the kit

Mary Snee has used the last 18 months to design her new dried flowers business, Mary Elizabeth Flowers